Shapovalov says 'it doesn't stop here' after Djokovic defeat

Paris, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov said he "wants to be beating guys" like Novak Djokovic and that "it doesn't stop here" after losing to the world number one in Sunday's Paris Masters final.

Shapovalov failed to reproduce the form he had shown earlier in the week during wins over seeded players Fabio Fognini, Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils as he fell to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat in his maiden ...