BC-US--Election 2019-Ran, 0126

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

1 person, 1 vote? Maybe not. NYC mulls ranked choice voting<

A measure on New York City's ballot this week will give voters in some future elections the chance to rank their choices 1 through 5 rather than picking just one candidate<

AP Photo NYR202-1106181433, NYR203-1030191030<

Eds: APNewsNow. Retransmits to broadcast wires. With AP Photos.<

By KAREN MATTHEWS and MARINA VILLENEUVE<

Associated Press<

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City voters used to picking one candidate per ...