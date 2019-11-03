POLLUTION-MEETING(RPT) - Principal secretary to PM, cabinet secy to hold meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR (Eds: Changing wo

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting.

Pollution levels ...