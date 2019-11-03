Iran-US-diplomacy WRAP

Iran's Khamenei rules out talks with US

By Amir HAVASI

Tehran, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Iran's supreme leader on Sunday again ruled out negotiations with Washington, a day before the 40th anniversary of the hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran.

"Those who see negotiations with the US as the solution to every problem are certainly mistaken," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a speech to mark the anniversary, according to his official website.

"Nothing will co ...