BC-ML--Sudan, 0143

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Protesters in east Sudan call for disbanding ex-ruling party<

Dozens of Sudanese are protesting in an eastern city demanding the disbanding of Sudan's former ruling party that underpinned President Omar al-Bashir's three decades in power<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

CAIRO (AP) - Dozens of Sudanese are protesting in an eastern city demanding the disbanding of Sudan's former ruling party that underpinned President Omar al-Bashir's three decades in power.

The protest Sunday in the city of Wad Mada ...