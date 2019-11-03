The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

CAIRO (AP) - Dozens of Sudanese are protesting in an eastern city demanding the disbanding of Sudan's former ruling party that underpinned President Omar al-Bashir's three decades in power.
The protest Sunday in the city of Wad Mada ...

 

