GLOBAL ECONOMY-Big central banks move to wait-and-see mode

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Howard Schneider, Francesco Canepa and Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/TOKYO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Easing come.

Easing go.

A concentrated burst of interest rate cutting and other

measures to loosen global financial conditions by the world's

central bankers looks to have largely run its course, and

policymakers now appear content to wait and see if their

handiwork staves off a deeper slowdown in the months ahead.

Led by the U.S. Federal Reserve's nearly yearl ...