Soccer-We're not in a great place with VAR, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Frank Lampard believes the Premier League are setting a dangerous precedent with the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after technology intervened to give Watford a late penalty in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Lampard's Chelsea moved up to third in the league with victory on Saturday but they endured some nervy moments in the closing stages after Gerard Deulofeu converted an 80th-minute penalty for the hosts.

Deulofeu went down under slight contact from Chelsea's ...