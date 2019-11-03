UNESCO rings alarm over rise in violence against media

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

PARIS, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) warned against the rise of violence targeting media and journalists on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, which falls on Saturday.

UNESCO said in the latest report, titled "Intensified Attack, New Defenses," that the number of killings of journalists jumped by 18 percent in the past five-year period (2014-2018), compared with the previous five-year period (2009-201 ...