Golf-Schauffele says an on-song McIlroy perhaps world's best player

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Xander Schauffele waded into the debate over the world's best golfer after finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Sunday.

Schauffele could not quite repeat last year's victory at Sheshan International, but was somewhat consoled by taking the fight to the Northern Irishman to the very end, despite suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Two shots down with four holes left, the American displayed an impressive putting touch down the st ...