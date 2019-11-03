The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

JK-ARMY-YOUTH - Operation "Maa" by Army in J-K yields results; around 50 local militants return to families By Sumir Kaul

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) It was a quiet humane operation of approaching "Maa" (mother) launched by Kashmir-based XV Army Corps that saw around 50 Kashmiri youths return to normal life this year, after abandoning the terror groups they had joined.
In this operation, the Army, on the directions of General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, undertook an exercise in the hunt for missing youths and approached their families. The strategically located 15 Corps, a ...

 

