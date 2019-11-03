Xi says China's democracy is whole-process democracy
Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.
SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China's people's democracy is a type of whole-process democracy.
Xi made the remarks Saturday during his inspection tour in Shanghai, where he visited a residential community's civic center at a time a consultation meeting on a draft law was being held. Xi talked to both the Chinese and foreign residents attending the meeting and asked in detail about the work of soliciting opinions on th ...
