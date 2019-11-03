Varlamov blanks Sabres as Islanders win 9th straight

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night and Derick

Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York

Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host

Buffalo Sabres 1-0.

The Islanders have won nine straight for the first time since a nine-game run

from Dec. 31, 1989, through Jan. 19, 1990. It is tied for the second-longest

winning streak in franchise history behind a 15-game streak mounted fro ...