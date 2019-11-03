Racing-USA-Breeders WRAP-newseries

Death of Classic runner Mongolian Groom casts pall on Breeders' Cup

By Rebecca BRYAN

Arcadia, United States, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Mongolian Groom was fatally injured in the Breeders' Cup Classic won by Vino Rosso on Saturday in a dismal end to the $28 million racing extravaganza at Santa Anita.

Thirty-seven horses have now died since December at Santa Anita, a grim tally that has sparked outrage, an invest ...