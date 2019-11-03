BC-EU--Britain-Weather 1, 0161

Heavy winds batter England; some ferries to France suspended<

LONDON (AP) - Heavy winds are battering parts of England and the stormy weather has forced the suspension of ferry service between the major ports of Dover and Calais, France.

Police reported one fatality when a wom ...