African researchers call for increased funding for science, innovation

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NAIROBI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- African researchers on Saturday called on the continent's governments to increase funding for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to spur growth in the region.

The researchers who ended a two-day African Technology Policy Studies (ATPS) annual forum and silver jubilee celebrations in Nairobi said that the continent has qualified scientists to take the continent forward but only with reliable funding.

"There is need to secure domestic funding through partnerships ...