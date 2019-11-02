Yemen-conflict-Saudi-UAE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Riyadh, Nov 2, 2019 (AFP) - Yemen's internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country's long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said.

The power-sharing deal would see the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) handed a number of ministries, and the government return to the main southern city of Aden, according ...