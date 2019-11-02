1-gram gold, silver bar featuring zodiac animal issued ahead of Year of Rat

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China Gold Coin Incorporation (CGCI) has issued its first batch of 1-gram gold bars and silver bars featuring rat designs to celebrate the Lunar New Year in January 2020.

It is the first time that the company has issued 1g of gold or silver strips. The previous minimum specifications of gold or silver strips for the Lunar New Year were 30g and 50g, respectively.

CGCI issued the first Lunar New Year gold bullion in 2002 and the first Lunar New Year silver bullion in 20 ...