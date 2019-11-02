Iran strikes initial deal to rebuild Syrian power grid

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iran signed a preliminary agreement

with Syria on Saturday to help rebuild the Arab ally's

electricity grid, Iranian state media reported, as Tehran seeks

a deepening economic role after years of the Syrian conflict.

A memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries'

electricity ministers in Tehran covered the construction of

power plants, transmission lines, cutting losses in Syria's

electricity network, and the possibility of conne ...