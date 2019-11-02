MH-ATHAWALE - Uddhav not Aaditya can think of becoming CM of Maha: Athawale

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Union minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday gave a thumbs down to Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected by the Shiv Sena as the chief ministerial face, for being a greenhorn in Maharashtra politics.

Athawale instead suggested that Sena president and Aaditya's father Uddhav Thackeray think of occupying the top post when there is opportunity in future.

The Union minister made the remarks after he called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with other all ...