Feature: Residents haunted by fears following deadly Halloween party shooting in N. California

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Residents in a Northern California community still felt lingering fears Friday about a fatal shooting that killed five people and injured four others at a Halloween Party in a wealthy neighborhood northeast San Francisco.

Eunhee So, a 31-year-old woman said she had just moved to Long Ridge community not far away from the 100 block of Lucille Way in Orinda, Contra Costa County, Northern California, where a private Halloween party that ended up in a violent shooting ove ...