WCD-NIRBHAYA FUND IRANI - Anti-human trafficking units, women help desks to be set up using Nirbhaya fund: Irani

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that anti-human trafficking units will be established in all districts and women help desks set up in police stations across the country using the Nirbhaya fund.
The Nirbhaya Fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case in Delhi. Its aim was to support the initiatives of the government and the NGOs working towards the safety of women.
Irani took t ...

 

