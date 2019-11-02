MH-GADKARI - Was told getting wet in rain augurs well in politics: Gadkari

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra.

The minister was being interviewed on an open stage at an event in suburban Vile Parle on Friday evening when it started raining.

While two persons stood holding umbrellas for Gadkari and the interviewer, the BJP MP quipped, "When you get drenched in rain, you have g ...