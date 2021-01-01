UP-YOUTUBE-BOOKED - Case registered against five YouTube channels for uploading misleading content

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against five YouTube channels for allegedly uploading misleading content, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act against five YouTube channels for uploading a video of an incident that had taken place in 2017 and showing it as that of 2022, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

The Saharanpur Police in a tweet urged the people not to pay attention to rumours and said stringen ...