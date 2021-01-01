KA-CONG-ESHWARAPPA - Congress leader seeks judicial probe into Eshwarappa's role in contractor suicide

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mangaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Karnataka Congress leader B Ramanath Rai on Saturday asked the state government to hold a judicial enquiry into the role of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa in the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil.

Addressing reporters here, Rai said the death note of the deceased contractor had implicated Eshwarappa and alleged that the BJP leader's actions had driven him to suicide.

The decision of the state police to give a clean chit to Eshwarappa has aggravated the miseries of the famil ...