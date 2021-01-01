Zverev nightmare upset forces early Australian Open exit

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SYDNEY, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- German World No. 3 Alexander Zverev has lost his chance at this year's Australian Open title after suffering an upset fourth-round 3-6, 6-7 (5), 3-6 defeat at the hands of world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Canadian broke Zverev halfway through the first set, which he carried to a win as he held service throughout.

Seizing this momentum, Shapovalov broke a frustrated Zverev in game one of the second set -- the German destroying his racquet in a d ...