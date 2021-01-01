SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND-SKEET - Angad Bajwa finishes 18th in skeet, Mairaj 25th

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Tokyo, Jul 26 (PTI) India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 18th while his senior compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 25th in the men's skeet event of the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Angad shot 120 across five series and Mairaj could manage only 117 at the Asaka Range.

Placed a creditable 11th overnight and eyeing a finals berth at the end of the first three rounds, Angad missed his target thrice on the second day of the qualifying to bow out of contention without a fight.

