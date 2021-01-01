Somali army nabs senior al-Shabab leader in southern region

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOGADISHU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Somali National Army (SNA) said Sunday its forces have arrested a senior al-Shabab leader during a security operation in the southern region.

The SNA official who led the operation said Ali Mohamed Adan who was in charge of the group's terror operations in Lower Shabelle was captured in Janaale town on Sunday.

"Somali National Army captured Ali Mohamed Adan, a senior Al-Shabab operative, who was in charge of the group's terror operations in Lower Shabelle region," ...