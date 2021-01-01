Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TUNIS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Sunday evening that he has removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of prime minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, the parliament.

The announcement was made in a video broadcast on the official page of the Tunisian Presidency on the Facebook, after an emergency meeting that Saied held with senior security officials.

Saied said he will temporarily head the government until he appoints a ...