VIRUS-LD CASES - COVID-19: India logs 39,742 new cases, 535 fresh fatalities (Eds: adding details of cases in states)

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) India added 39,742 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,08,212 and comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decline of 765 cases has been r ...