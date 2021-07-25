France-Polynesia-politics-diplomacy-nuclear

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Macron to discuss legacy of nuclear tests in French Polynesia

Papeete, July 25, 2021 (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with flower garlands and Tahitian dancers on the tarmac as he touched down Saturday night for his first official trip to French Polynesia.

While in the South Pacific territory, he plans to discuss its strategic role, the legacy of nuclear tests and the existential risk of rising seas posed by global warming.

Residents in the sprawling archipelago of more ...