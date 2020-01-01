Renewables overtook fossil fuels in EU electricity mix in 2020 - Report

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Renewables overtook fossil fuels

as the European Union's main source of electricity for the first

time in 2020 as new projects came online and coal-power shrank,

a report showed on Monday.

Renewable sources such as wind and solar generated 38%

percent of the 27-member state bloc's electricity in 2020, with

fossil fuels such as coal and gas contributing 37%, the report

by think tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende sho ...