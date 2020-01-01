Renewables overtook fossil fuels in EU electricity mix in 2020 - Report
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Renewables overtook fossil fuels
as the European Union's main source of electricity for the first
time in 2020 as new projects came online and coal-power shrank,
a report showed on Monday.
Renewable sources such as wind and solar generated 38%
percent of the 27-member state bloc's electricity in 2020, with
fossil fuels such as coal and gas contributing 37%, the report
by think tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende sho ...
