POL-RJ-BSP-WHIP - Rajasthan: BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs to vote against Cong

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) In a new twist to the unfolding political drama in Rajasthan, the BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

In a statement, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra said, "All six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since BSP is a recognised national party as such there cannot be any merger u ...