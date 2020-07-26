Poland-Europe-women-rights

'Alarm' at Poland's plan to leave treaty protecting women

Strasbourg, France, July 26, 2020 (AFP) - The EU and the Council of Europe on Sunday voiced regret and alarm over the Polish right-wing government's move to withdraw from a landmark international treaty combating violence against women.

The Council of Europe said it was "alarmed" that Poland's right-wing government was moving to withdraw from a landmark international treaty combating violence against women.< ...