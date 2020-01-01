BC-BKL--Sun-Lynx, 0188

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Fowles, Collier help Lynx rally, beat Sun 77-69<

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) _ Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 11 points in the final five minutes, and the Minnesota Lynx rallied from an 11-point secon ...