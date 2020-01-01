BC-SOC--Southampton-Shef, 0193

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Adams helps Southampton recover to beat Sheffield United 3-1<

Che Adams scored twice to inspire Southampton to come from behind for a 3-1 win against his former club Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League<

AP Photo transref:XMS161, transref:XMS162, transref:XMS160, transref:XMS158, transref:XMS156, transref:XMS155<

Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) _ Che Adams scored twice to inspire Southampton to come from behind for a 3-1 win against his for ...