DL-VIRUS-HOSPITAL - Delhi gets additional 450 COVID beds with partial opening of Burari hospital

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday augmented the total number of beds in COVID hospitals here by 450 with the partial opening of a new facility in Burari.

The hospital in north Delhi will have a total of 700 beds, out of which 450 beds have been made operational.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated it via video conferencing and said, this will help in the fight against COVID-19.

Around 125 beds will have oxygen supply available with them, and the capacity will ...