RAIL-SHRAMIK SPECIAL-TALLY - Shramik Special trains ferried around 42 lakh migrants since May 1

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Indian Railways has ferried around 42 lakh migrant workers on board 3,276 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1, according to official data.

Of the total trains, 2,875 have terminated, while 401 are on the run.

The top five states/union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (897), Maharashtra (590), Punjab (358), Uttar Pradesh (232), Delhi (200).

The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,428), Bihar (1,178), J ...