Doping-WADA to ramp up testing to fill anti-doping 'gaps'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, May 26 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency says the COVID-19 pandemic may have harmed the fight for clean sport and that "additional targeted testing" was being planned to eliminate gaps as competition resumes.

Athletes have expressed concern about reductions in testing for banned substances and urged clarity from authorities about the validity of test results during the global sports shutdown.

