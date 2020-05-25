Thailand-health-virus-animal-vaccine

Thailand enters global race for vaccine with trials on monkeys

By Dene-Hern CHEN and Anusak KONGLANG

Saraburi, Thailand, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - Thailand is conducting tests on macaque monkeys as it races to produce a cheaper, alternative coronavirus vaccine it hopes will be ready by 2021, a top researcher said Monday.

More than 100 candidate vaccines are currently in various stages of development around the world, at least eight of ...