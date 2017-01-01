BC-SOC--AC Milan-Ibrahim, 0136

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ibrahimovic injures calf while training with AC Milan<

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan<

AP Photo transref:LLT101<

Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<

MILAN (AP) _ Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday.

The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.

Serie A has been suspen ...