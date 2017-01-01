BC-SOC--AC Milan-Ibrahim, 0136
Ibrahimovic injures calf while training with AC Milan<
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan<
MILAN (AP) _ Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday.
The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.
