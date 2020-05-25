cricket-SLA-Madushanka-police

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sri Lanka cricket star held on drug charge

Colombo, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - Sri Lankan police have detained international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin, officials said Monday.

Madushanka, 25, who took a hat-trick of wickets on his international debut in 2018, was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate.

He was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained in the town of Pannala on Sunday, a police official said.

Madu ...