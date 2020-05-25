Japan-crime-royals

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Man arrested after swimming moat to enter Japan palace grounds

Tokyo, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - A Japanese man was arrested in Tokyo on Monday after swimming across the Imperial Palace's moat to scale an outer wall, entering off-limits parts of the grounds, police said.

They said the man appeared to be in his 40s and was arrested mid-morning after emerging on palace grounds shortly before Emperor Naruhito was scheduled to conduct a rice planting ceremony elsewhere on the imperial property.

No o ...