UK PM Johnson backs aide Cummings despite calls to resign over lockdown travel

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Costas Pitas

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris

Johnson backed his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on Sunday,

despite calls from within his own Conservative Party for the

aide to resign for travelling 250 miles during the coronavirus

lockdown.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the

European Union, came under pressure when newspapers reported he

had travelled from London ...