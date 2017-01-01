UPDATE 3-UK PM Johnson backs aide Cummings despite calls to resign over lockdown travel
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates with Johnson expressing support)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson backed his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on Sunday,
despite calls from within his own Conservative Party for the
aide to resign for travelling 250 miles during the coronavirus
lockdown.
Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the
European Union, came under pressure when newspapers reported he
had travelled from London ...
