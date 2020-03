Oly-JPN-2020-Japan-health-virus-name

URGENT Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': governor

Tokyo, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said Tuesday.

"The name will remain Tokyo 2020," Yuriko Koike told reporters, after Japan's prime minister said he agreed a year's delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

