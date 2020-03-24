Bangladesh-politics-Zia

Bangladesh to free jailed opposition leader Zia

Dhaka, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - The Bangladesh government will free opposition leader Khaleda Zia from jail on Tuesday for six months so she can get medical treatment, a minister told AFP.

Law and Justice Minister Anisul Haq said the move came after a brother and sister of Zia -- who has been in prison for two years -- appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to let her arch-rival fly to London for treatment.

Hasina and Z ...