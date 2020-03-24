Health-virus-Germany-army

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

German army loses 6 million masks in Kenya

Berlin, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - A German army shipment of six million face masks needed to protect against the novel coronavirus has vanished in Kenya, the defence ministry in Berlin confirmed Tuesday.

"We are trying to find out what happened" to the massive order of protective equipment meeting the FFP2 standard for protection against particles and aerosols, a spokeswoman said.

News weekly Der Spiegel had earlier reported that the masks went missi ...