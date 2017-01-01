UPDATE 1-Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

KINSHASA, March 23 (Reuters) - Congo imposed a two-day

lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt,

after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the

provincial governor said late on Sunday.

Jacques Kyabula Katwe said that the boundaries of the

southeastern province, whose capital is the major mining hub of

Lubumbashi, would also be closed.

Ivanhoe, MMG Ltd, and Chemaf are among

the mining companies with major conces ...