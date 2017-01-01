UPDATE 1-Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds detail)
KINSHASA, March 23 (Reuters) - Congo imposed a two-day
lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt,
after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the
provincial governor said late on Sunday.
Jacques Kyabula Katwe said that the boundaries of the
southeastern province, whose capital is the major mining hub of
Lubumbashi, would also be closed.
Ivanhoe, MMG Ltd, and Chemaf are among
the mining companies with major conces ...
