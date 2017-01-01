Powerful quake kills one child in Croatia's capital -health official

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ZAGREB, March 22 (Reuters) - A large earthquake which struck

north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday killed a

15-year-old child, health officials have said.

"An ambulance team took to the field and found under a

collapsed building a child who no longer showed signs of life,

said Zarko Rasic, the head of the Zagreb Emergency Medicine

Institute.

The quake struck north of Zagreb on Sunday, GFZ German

Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings ...