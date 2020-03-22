Health-virus-Zimbabwe FOCUS-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Zimbabwe system 'inadequate' to take on coronavirus

By Vitalis JEREMIAH

=(Video+Picture)=

ATTENTION - REFILES to add picture ///

Harare, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - In Chitungwiza, a town of half-a-million people south of Harare, several women are waiting at the water pump with large cans, concern etched on their faces, fearful of the growing threat of the coronavirus.

"We can go for months without running water," said one woman, especially worried after the confirmation of the firs ...