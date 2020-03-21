Doping-WADA-virus-health

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

WADA issues dope testing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Montreal, March 21, 2020 (AFP) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued new guidelines on Friday to facilitate continued testing amid the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

Noting that the spread of COVID-19 had evolved into "an even greater health and societal emergency" since its March 6 communique, WADA urged Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) to act in accordance with restrictions placed by local health authorities "to ens ...